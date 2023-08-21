Today's Birthday (08/21/23)— Your career grows to new heights this year. Conserve and grow shared resources with dedicated collaboration. Write a creative triumph this autumn, and reap professional benefits from new winter sources. Discover solutions for spring communication challenges inspiring a fascinating summer investigation. Professional growth rewards abundantly.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Pool resources. Share support to get farther, faster. Extend your area of influence together. Don't worry about the future now. Focus on here and now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Advise restraint. You're a natural leader. Consult a good strategist. Don't take risks. You don't need to. Push yourself forward. Nothing will be the same. Before now. Review instructions again. Green is on the increase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Balance work with rest to avoid burnout. Demand for your attention could seem intense. Slow around an obstacle. Watch steps closely. Focus and practice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 7 — Have fun with someone interesting. Provide tea and conversation, games or silent companionship. Walk together. Enjoy music, art and beautiful scenery. Share creativity and romance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is an 8 — Invest in home and family. Prioritize practicalities. House cleaning and chores keep systems functioning and spaces inviting. Domestic arts and crafts delight. Cook something delicious.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Monitor the news to adapt around a limitation or barrier. Follow rules carefully. Express your heartfelt message to get through. Share love and support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Keep generating income to pay for unexpected expenses. Focus on immediate priorities. Ignore distractions. Put love into your work and demand for it rises.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — A personal challenge has your focus. Visualize the results you would love. Provide leadership and planning to realize this ambition. Make satisfying advances.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 6 — Relax and keep a low profile. Listen and observe. Review and revise plans. Keep objectives in mind. Intellect and intuition agree.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 7 — Friends open new possibilities, provide backup and support to advance. Share advice. Keep your promises. Collaborate for common strength. Connect to grow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Advance a professional project by strengthening foundational support structures. Patiently clarify, assess and simplify.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Advance your adventure to the next level. Discover answers in your own backyard. Learn and teach simultaneously. Investigate intriguing clues. Unveil valuable treasure.

— Tribune Content Agency