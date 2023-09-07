Today's Birthday (09/07/23)— Develop ideas, skills and connections this year. Steadfast partnership and collaboration flourishes. Take advantage of lucrative autumn conditions, inspiring a shift in winter research or itineraries. Redirect springtime budgets to manage delays or extra expenses before shared accounts surge with summer cash. Follow a fascination.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Handle practical priorities. Clarify misunderstandings. Separate facts from fantasies. Simplify to reduce fuss and expense. Cook something delicious at home.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is a 9 — Get creative to solve an intellectual puzzle. You can learn what's needed. Don't believe everything you hear. Beware of scammers. Stick with trusted sources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Extra income is possible. Profit through focused, disciplined efforts. Keep practical financial priorities. Review purchases carefully to avoid scams. Research for lasting quality.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — You're more confident, sensitive and less patient than usual. Don't waste your money on a fantasy. Stick with what's real. Pursue practical personal priorities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — It's easier to finish old projects behind closed doors. Slow down and revise plans for what's ahead. Illusions and lies abound. Research before purchasing.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Friends are a big help. Gather ideas and information from trusted allies. Advance on your goal. Don't fall for a trick. Rely on teamwork.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting the attention of someone important. Abandon fears. Polish profiles and presentations. Ignore distractions or false mirages. Stick to practical priorities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Expand your territory. Don't lose what you've got to get more. Avoid risk, controversy or jealousies. Stick to solid ground. Steadily advance your exploration.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Keep contributing to the family pot. A lack of funds would threaten plans. Don't count chickens before they're hatched. Collaborate for common gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Work with your partner to navigate unforeseen circumstances. Sift facts from fantasy. Tricksters abound. Patiently clarify and verify. Support each other around obstacles.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — The pace is picking up. Work gets busy. Focus on physical efforts to produce desired results. Talk is cheap. Ignore empty promises. Maintain healthy practices.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Prioritize love, fun and romance. Pamper yourself with small luxuries. Ignore doubts, fears or worries. Stay flexible. Keep providing loving stability. Share simple pleasures.

