WEDNESDAY

May 10, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Muppets Mayhem

Disney+ ■ New Series

Rock out with the Electric Mayhem Band in this musical comedy that follows those beloved Muppet musicians — Dr. Teeth, Animal, Floyd Pepper, Janice, Zoot and Lips — on a journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive (played by Lilly Singh), the old school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current music scene. All episodes are available today.

African Queens: Queen Cleopatra

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

This docuseries from executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith that explores the lives of prominent and iconic African queens returns for Season 2 with a spotlight on one of the most famous: Queen Cleopatra, a daring ruler whose beauty and romances came to overshadow her real asset: her intelligence.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 7 p.m.

The remaining three celebrity singers perform, but only two will move on to compete in the season finale.

Married at First Sight

Lifetime, 7 p.m.

With Decision Day around the corner, one husband's lingering doubts leave his wife wondering if he will ever be satisfied. Meanwhile, a group of flirtatious singles gives the wives a glimpse at what life after Decision Day could look like. Some brides don't like what they see, but one is intrigued and possibly open to accepting an indecent proposal.

Chicago Med

NBC, 7 p.m.

In "The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow," Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) clashes with Charles (Oliver Platt) on a patient who is distrustful of hospitals, Crockett (Dominic Rains) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) fight against Med's new policies to save their cancer patient, and Hannah (Jessy Schram) and Archer (Steven Weber) pull surprising things out of their unsuspecting patients.

Wild Scandinavia

PBS, 7 p.m. ■ New Series

This breath taking, three-part natural history series, airing tonight and the next two Wednesdays, immerses viewers in three iconic Scandinavian landscapes: the hauntingly beautiful coast (tonight's installment), the magical seasonal forests, and the volcanic and arctic extremes. Surprising wildlife stories of lynx and puffins, orca and wolves, and more reveal the resilient spirit of Scandinavia, a place where myth and modernity coexist.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Pat Sajak hosts as celebrity contestants Vanna White, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik go head-to-head for charity.

Riverdale

The CW, 8 p.m.

Fearing that Betty (Lili Reinhart) is going down the wrong path, Alice (Madchen Amick) makes her join an after-school dance show in the new episode "Chapter One Hundred Twenty-Four: Dirty Dancing."

True Lies

CBS, 9 p.m.

Harry (Steve Howey) finds his loyalties tested when an ex-Omega Sector operative and friend asks the team for help with a special assignment in the new episode "Unfamiliar Partnerships."