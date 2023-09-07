THURSDAY

September 7, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Dear Child

Netflix ■ New Series

Lena and her two children spend years in captivity under the supervision of a mysterious "he" until Lena manages to escape. After an accident sends her to the hospital, she wakes up to find parents who've been searching for her for 13 years. And that's where this chilling limited series from Germany truly begins. The six episodes look at both the awful rigidity of the kids' imprisonment and the nightmare of trying to find a way back to living once you're free.

Gamera: Rebirth

Netflix ■ New Series

Gamera, the beloved giant turtle who was a "friend to all children" and appeared in a series of live-action Japanese monster movies for about 30 years starting in 1965, is back in this anime series that finds him facing o against five of his most memorable kaiju opponents from those movies.

Virgin River

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

Season 5 of this romantic drama based on Robyn Carr's novels features surprising new relationships, a shocking breakup, a di cult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. The season will be divided into two parts; Part 1, consisting of the first 10 episodes, drops today, while the remaining two installments, which are holiday episodes, will be available Nov. 30.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Paramount+ ■ Season Premiere

In Season 4 of the adult animated series, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the USS Cerritos isn't important enough for things like that. Instead, Ensigns Mariner (voice of Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noel Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Provisional Ensign T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz), are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple of caves — all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way. The series has been renewed for Season 5.

NFL Football: Detroit at Kansas City

NBC, 7:15 p.m. Live

The NFL regular season kicks o on NBC with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions in a primetime spectacular.

Christina on the Coast

HGTV, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Christina Hall previously helped clients Eric and Gina renovate their kitchen. Now, in "New Bathroom, New Baby," the couple needs Christina to upgrade their outdated primary bathroom, and Christina's friend Cassie has a baby boy on the way and enlists her help to convert a spare bedroom into a nursery and add a bathtub to the home.

The Dead Files

Travel Channel, 9 p.m. ■ New Episodes

The paranormal investigation series' 15th season returns with its remaining seven new episodes starting tonight, picking up where the season left o , with psychic medium Cindy Kaza joining former NYPD homicide Detective Steve DiSchiavi as lead investigator. Tonight's episode finds a woman seeking Steve and Cindy's help in finding answers to the terrifying paranormal activity that has been tearing her family apart since her adult daughter moved back in.