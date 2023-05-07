Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.