Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is cal…
Communities along the Upper Mississippi River scrambled Wednesday as the always-massive river swelled to near-record levels, forcing some to e…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…