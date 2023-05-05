Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Winona, MN
