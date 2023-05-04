Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Communities along the Upper Mississippi River scrambled Wednesday as the always-massive river swelled to near-record levels, forcing some to e…
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Models …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…