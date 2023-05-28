Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Winona, MN
