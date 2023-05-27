Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.