It will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Winona, MN
