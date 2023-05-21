The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
It will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It s…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…