Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Winona, MN
