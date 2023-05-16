The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Winona, MN
