Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.