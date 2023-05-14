Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winona. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecas…