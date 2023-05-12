Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winona. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winona. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is cal…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecas…