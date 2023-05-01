Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Winona, MN
