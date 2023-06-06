Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house withou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'…