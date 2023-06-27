The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to r…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…