The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Winona, MN
