Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.