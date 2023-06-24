Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Winona, MN
