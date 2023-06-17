The Winona area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The UV inde…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 deg…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …