Winona will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.