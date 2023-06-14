Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Winona, MN
