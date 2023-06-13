Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see…
Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunde…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…