Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Winona, MN
