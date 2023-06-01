Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Winona, MN
