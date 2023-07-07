Winona will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. 70 degrees is…