It will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Winona, MN
