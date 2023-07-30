Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2023 in Winona, MN
