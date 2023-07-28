The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. To…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's forecast bri…
The Winona area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…