Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's forecast bri…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The su…