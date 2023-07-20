Winona will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Winona, MN
