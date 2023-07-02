The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Winona, MN
