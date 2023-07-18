The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.