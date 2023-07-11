Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.