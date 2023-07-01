The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's condi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix o…