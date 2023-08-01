The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expe…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…