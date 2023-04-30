Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Communities along the Upper Mississippi River scrambled Wednesday as the always-massive river swelled to near-record levels, forcing some to e…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy …
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Models …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud c…