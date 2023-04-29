Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Winona, MN
