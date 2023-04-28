Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Communities along the Upper Mississippi River scrambled Wednesday as the always-massive river swelled to near-record levels, forcing some to e…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today.…