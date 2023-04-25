Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.