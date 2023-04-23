Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.