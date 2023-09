Today's highlight

On sept. 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began its eight-month blitz of Britain during World War II with the first air attack on London.

On this date

In 1901, the peace of Beijing ended the boxer rebellion in China.

In 1943, a fire at the Gulf hotel, a rooming house in Houston, claimed 55 lives.

In 1968, feminists protested outside the miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J.

In 1977, the panama Canal treaties, calling for the U.S. to eventually turn over control of the waterway to panama, were signed in Washington by president Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.

In 1986, bishop Desmond Tutu was installed as the first black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas strip; he died six days later.

In 2005, police and soldiers went house to house in New Orleans to try to coax the last stubborn holdouts into leaving the city shattered by hurricane Katrina.

In 2007, Osama bin Laden appeared in a video for the first time in three years, telling Americans they should convert to Islam if they wanted the war in Iraq to end.

In 2008, troubled mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie mac were placed in government conservatorship.

In 2013, Tokyo was awarded the 2020 summer Olympics, defeating Istanbul in the final round of secret voting by the International Olympic Committee.

In 2015, Hillary Clinton, interviewed by The associated press during a campaign swing through Iowa, said she did not need to apologize for using a private email account and server while at the state department because "what I did was allowed."

In 2019, president Donald Trump said he had canceled a secret weekend meeting at Camp David with Taliban and afghan leaders, just days before the anniversary of the sept. 11 attacks, after a bombing in Kabul that killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

In 2020, India's increasing coronavirus caseload made the Asian giant the world's second-worst-hit country behind the united states.

In 2022, Myles Sanderson, the 32-year-old suspect in stabbings that killed 11 people and injured 18 in Saskatchewan, Canada three days earlier, was arrested and died in a hospital after showing medical distress.