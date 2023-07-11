Today is Tuesday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2023. There are 173 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

On July 11, 1804, Vice President Aaron

Burr mortally wounded former Treasury secretary alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Hamilton died the next day.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was formally re-established by a congressional act that also created the U.S. Marine Band.

In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.

In 1864, Confederate forces led by General Jubal early began an abortive invasion of Washington, D.C., turning back the next day.

In 1914, Babe Ruth made his Major league baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red sox to a 4-3 victory over Cleveland.

In 1955, the U.S. air Force academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry air Force Base in Colorado.

In 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmasters Bobby Fischer of the united states and defending champion Boris Spassky of the soviet union began play in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)

In 1979, the Abandoned U.S. space station Skylab made a spectacular return to earth, burning up in the atmosphere and showering debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.

In 1989, actor and director Laurence Olivier died in Steyning, West Sussex, England, at age 82.

In 1991, a Nigeria airways DC-8 carrying Muslim pilgrims crashed at the Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, international airport, killing all 261 people on board.

In 1995, the U.N.-designated "safe haven" of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina fell to Bosnian Serb forces, who then carried out the killings of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

In 2006, eight bombs hit a commuter rail network during evening rush hour in Mumbai, India, killing more than 200 people.

In 2020, President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital; it was the first time he had been seen in public with one.

Ten years ago: In a potential setback for George Zimmerman, the jury at the neighborhood watch captain's second-degree murder trial in Sanford, Florida, was given the option of convicting him on the lesser charge of manslaughter in the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. (Zimmerman ended up being acquitted of all charges.) Tens of thousands of workers across Brazil walked off their jobs in a mostly peaceful nationwide strike, demanding better working conditions and improved public services in Latin America's largest nation.