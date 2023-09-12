The winner of the five most recent girls soccer Three Rivers Conference titles clashed in Winona on Tuesday in a game that could very well decide who is the next TRC champ.

Reigning champions St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura traveled to take on Cotter, who won four-straight titles from 2018 through 2021, and the visitors felt they had something to prove after beating the Ramblers twice last season, including in the Section 1A title game, but losing to Cotter on its home field last fall.

“We’ve had this curse where we play not our best when we come play here, and we bring it to them when they come to our turf. It’s really fun to come out here and show them what’s up,” SCLA junior Sam Perez said.

The Saints (5-0-1 overall, 3-0-1 conference) pulled off a 2-0 shutout over the Ramblers (5-1, 3-1) and became the TRC championship frontrunners one-third of the way through the season.

Coming into the matchup, it was Cotter that had the better record in conference play with a 3-0 mark that included a 2-1 win over Dover-Eyota last Tuesday, while the Saints played D-E to a scoreless draw last Thursday.

SCLA had scored seven or more goals in its first four games of the year, so being shut out against the Eagles was a bit of a wakeup call.

“Dover-Eyota gave us a good test, and it was a good chance to go ‘alright, we’ve got to sharpen these things up to become even better.’” head coach Taige Puetz said.

Both teams were able to create quality scoring chances throughout the first few minutes, including two first-half shots off the crossbar by the Saints. Cotter had a few near-goals that were kept out of the back of the net thanks to stellar saves from senior goalkeeper Makadyn Gust.

By the end of the game Gust had picked up her fourth shutout of the year, and those early-season performances has let the members of SCLA’s high-scoring attacking corps play worry-free.

“It’s reassuring to not only me, but the whole team, that we can trust our keeper and trust that whatever comes her way, she’ll try her best to get there,” Perez said.

On Cotter’s side, an experienced crew was able to shake off those early near-miss scoring opportunities and keep battling, even though they were not able to score in the game.

“Once you let it get to your head, you’re going to struggle. I don’t think we did, I think we played pretty well despite the score,” head coach Marie Barrientos said.

It was Perez that provided both of the game’s two goals, starting things off in the 19th minute by redirecting a long pass from freshman Cora Davidson into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

After last week’s 0-0 tie, the Saints breathed a sigh of relief after getting a goal one-quarter of the way through Tuesdays’ match.

“We’re kind of a team where if we get that confidence, it’s rolling. It was nice to put one in the back particularly because we went 80 minutes without one,” Puetz said.

Perez added to the Saints’ lead in the 52nd minute, making a hard charge at a bouncing ball that nearly made it into the hands of Cotter’s junior goalkeeper Ellie Casperson, but Perez poked the ball up and over Casperson and into the net for a 2-0 advantage that would hold for the final 28 minutes.

While St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura is in the conference championship driver’s seat, there is still plenty of games left to go, including a rematch against the Ramblers in St. Charles on Sept. 28.

With a banged-up Cotter squad staying close, the Ramblers are optimistic that they can get some revenge in a few weeks.

“It’s always a hard-hitting game with St. Charles. They’re a good squad and I think going in healthy, we give a good fight,” Barrientos said.

SCLA’s 2022 Three Rivers Conference title was the first in program history, and now as the Saints aim to make it two in a row, they are getting a taste of what it is like to have a target on their back.

“We have felt like teams are going at us hard, we’re just trying to rise to the occasion,” Puetz said.

IN PHOTOS: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura beats Cotter in key conference clash Araceli White dribbles Hoffman and Killian Pre-game handshake Macy Donnenwerth throw Biesanz and Perez Lucy Fitch kick Makadyn Gust kick Schiebel and Kelly Abbey Gardner kick Coaches embrace