Cotter’s boys soccer team had a lot to prove Thursday.

The Ramblers dropped their first game of the season Tuesday, losing a road game against St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura and falling out of the lead in an evenly-matched Three Rivers Conference title race.

Senior captains Elliot Fitzgerald and Roberto Perez said they could feel their team was sloppy in Tuesday’s pregame warmups, and after starting last season 17-0 before a section final loss against top-seeded Rochester Lourdes, the defeat was a wakeup call early in this season.

“It was a big reality check for us. We have big state hopes, we were thinking Lourdes would be a big competitor for us and we were not expecting St. Charles to be as good as they were, especially defensively,” Perez said.

Cotter’s schedule did not get any easier Thursday as La Crescent-Hokah came into town with an undefeated record in TRC play.

With some newfound focus after the earlier defeat, the Ramblers took it to the Lancers in an 8-0 win that spiraled out of control in the second half.

It did not take long for Cotter (6-1 overall, 4-1 conference) to start the scoring, as Fitzgerald scored off a crisp pass from Perez in the seventh minute for a quick 1-0 advantage. Perez picked up a goal of his own in the 19th minute, scoring on a free kick just outside the box for a 2-0 score.

That margin would hold through halftime as La Crescent-Hokah (4-2-2, 2-1-2) played its traditional tough, physical defense.

Though Cotter played well in the first half, the coaching staff issued a challenge to the team at the intermission.

“We said to them if you want to make a statement after losing on Tuesday, now’s your opportunity,” head coach Peter Bagshaw said.

It took twelve minutes in the second half before Cotter was able to score again, with senior Kelvin Hanson scoring off an assist from Perez to make it 3-0.

Over the next 14 minutes, Cotter would score four more times.

Hanson picked up an assist on a 56th minute goal by junior Francis Koll, then Hanson scored three consecutive goals in the 57th, 65th and 67th minutes with Perez assisting on the first two and junior Carson Roeder assisting on the third.

Cotter brought back plenty of explosive offensive talent from last year’s team, but Ghanaian exchange student and newcomer to the Ramblers Hanson adds some extra depth to this year’s squad.

With a minute and a half remaining, the Ramblers added one final goal as eighth grader Alex Suffrins perfectly served a pass to freshman Gavin Kammerer, who headed it into the net for an 8-0 final score.

While scoring eight goals is impressive, Bagshaw believes it was the shutout effort that was equally important in the bounce-back win.

“I think offensively we’ve got plenty of weapons and we need to make sure we keep clean sheets like we did today, not giving goals up is going to be a big part of our season as well,” Bagshaw said.

Through Thursday’s games, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura is in first in the TRC standings with a 4-0-1 record, with their draw coming 0-0 against the Lancers. Cotter now sits in second at 4-1, and LC-H is in third at 2-1-2.

La Crescent-Hokah is a team that typically is near the top, if not at the top, of the Three Rivers Conference standings, and Cotter’s players know that Thursday’s final score does not accurately portray the Lancers’ talent level.

When the two teams meet up again on Oct. 3, as well as in the Ramblers’ rematch against SCLA on Sept. 28, Cotter now knows that each result could easily flip in the other direction.

“When we play them next, we have to be ready and not expect it to go the same way,” Fitzgerald said.

