Rushford-Peterson’s volleyball team kicked off the Jenny Lee era with a win Thursday night.

The Trojans (1-0) defeated Medford (0-1) in a 3-0 sweep in a nonconference season-debut matchup in Rushford.

R-P won the first set 25-18, then won by an even larger margin of 25-15 in set two. The Tigers cut it closer in the third set, but the Trojans still won 25-23.

Senior Tayler Helgemoe led the Rushford-Peterson offense with 12 kills, also tallying 2.5 blocks to lead the way. Senior Ava Drazkowski picked up 22 assists to lead the team. Sophomore Torryn Schneider had a team-high 23 digs, also totalling three service aces, tying for the team’s best with senior Rebecca Magin.

Lewiston-Altura 3, Lake City 2

The Cardinals (1-0) won a nailbiter in their season debut, beating the Tigers (0-1) in Lewiston.

L-A won the first set 25-23, but Lake City rallied and won the next two both by 25-21 scores. The Cardinals forced a fifth set with a 25-22 win in set four, then clinched the victory 15-6 in the fifth set.

Caledonia 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-1) dropped their season debut, falling in three sets on the road against nonconference foe Caledonia (1-0).

It was a tight first set, with the Warriors winning 25-20, but Caledonia won by more in the second with a 25-8 score before closing out the sweep with a 25-13 third set.

Senior Avery Engbrecht led Winona with 15 kills, and senior Olivia Poulin led the way with three blocks.

Seniors Logan Koepke and Braelyn Lange tied for the Caledonia lead with eight kills. Sophomore Aubrie Klug led the team with 14 digs, and senior Emma Rommes had a team-high 24 assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 7, Stewartville 0

The Ramblers (1-0) got the season started on the right foot, shutting out the Tigers (0-1) in a seven-goal road win.

Cotter built up a 4-0 lead by halftime, then finished off the game with three more goals in the second half.

Senior Lili Herber scored the first two goals, with junior Izzie Biesanz assisting on both, for a 2-0 lead 18 minutes in. Biesanz scored a goal of her own at the 22-minute mark, and added two more goals in the second half for a five-point performance.

Eighth grader Elianah Threinen assisted on Biesanz’s first score, then picked up the first goal of her varsity career in the 55th minute.

Stewartville scored an own goal in the 26th minute.

Cotter’s junior goalkeeper Elle Casperson had one save in Stewartville’s one shot on goal as the Ramblers outshot the Tigers 13-1.

Saint Charles/Lewiston-Altura 8, Lake City 1

The Saints (1-0) cruised to victory, starting the season with a road nonconference victory against the Tigers (0-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Saint Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Lake City 0

SCLA (1-0) picked up a two-goal shutout win in a nonconference home matchup with the Tigers (0-1).

Seniors Filippo Biraghi and Jonas Barclay picked up the Saints’ two goals, while senior Mason Aspe and junior Conner Gransee each had assists.