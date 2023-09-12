Cotter’s volleyball team picked up a Three Rivers Conference victory at home over Rushford-Peterson on Tuesday.

The Trojans (4-2 overall, 2-2 conference) won the first set 25-23, but the Ramblers (8-6, 2-2) tied up the match 25-15 in the second set, then took a lead with a 25-19 win in the third and clinched the match with a 25-23 victory in the fourth set.

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (1-6) dropped a cross-state matchup, losing in straight sets at home against the Old Abes (16-3).

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (5-5, 1-3) dropped a four-set road conference match against the Lancers (8-2, 1-1).

Senior Natalie Lubinski led L-A with 10 kills, and sophomore Lavin LeJeune had a well-rounded game with 33 assists and 17 digs.

Lancers senior Sam Fabian led the team with 11 kills, also notching seven digs and two blocks, while senior Kayla Langen had nine kills and two blocks.

C-FC 3, Eleva-Strum 0

The Pirates (10-6, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in Dairyland Conference play with a sweep against the Cardinals (3-6, 1-1) with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winona 4, Owatonna 2

The Winhawks (5-1, 5-0) stayed undefeated in Big 9 Conference play with a home victory over the Huskies (2-5, 2-2).

Junior Adriana Brenengen had a hat trick for the Winhawks, and also added an assist. Junior Ali Quimby scored Winona’s other goal.

Senior Faith Quinn had two assists in the win for a multi-point game, and senior Maddie MacLennan added one assist.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Cotter 0

The Saints (6-0-1, 3-0-1) moved into first place in the Three Rivers Conference standings with a narrow victory over the Ramblers (5-1, 3-1).

Sophomore Miles Barclay scored the game’s only goal in the 31st minute, assisted by senior Jonas Barclay.

Owatonna 5, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-5, 0-4) lost their fifth straight this season with a five-goal loss at home against the Huskies (5-1-1, 4-0).

CROSS COUNTRY

Dover-Eyota Invitational

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston picked up a win in the boys race at the Dover-Eyota Invitational, scoring 35 points to soundly defeat second-place RAACHE’s 62.

G-E-T competed in the meet as well, taking fourth out of seven with 110 points.

LARPH also took the individual title, as Ryan Prinsen took first with a time of 17:06, beating Lake City’s Eric Anderson at 17:20.

Three more LARPH runners finished in a row in the top 10, with Isaac Rasmussen sixth at 17:36, Aaron Ploetz seventh at 17:38 and Brennan Kunst eighth at 17:39. Tyler Betthauser finished off the team’s scoring in 13th at 18:03.

G-E-T’s top runner was Xander Burmeister, who placed 14th at 18:15.

Adrian Bautista (20, 18:41), Carter Giemza (23, 18:49), Sawyer Smock (27, 19:05) and AJ Earney (31, 19:21) rounded out the Red Hawks’ scoring.

In the girls race, G-E-T outpaced LARPH with the Red Hawks in fifth at 121 compared to LARPH’s 172 in seventh of eight. Pine Island won the event at 48, beating out Lake City’s 53.

G-E-T’s Adrianna Rotering took second overall, finishing at 21:04 as Lake City’s Olivia Yotter won at 20:33.

Bella Tibbitts (26, 23:51), Ellie Gold (33, 24:37), Jazzy Tarjeson (36, 25:05) and Reyna Garcia (37, 25:05) finished off the team’s scoring.

Lauren Honken had the top time for LARPH at 22:57, placing 16th.

Ellie Ekern (27, 24:03), Ainsley Rice (26:30), Hannah Tuvenson (52, 26:46) and Glory Erickson (64, 27:38) rounded out the team’s scoring.

COLLEGE

UW-La Crosse 3, Saint Mary’s 2

Saint Mary’s 3, Luther 0

The Cardinals (6-3) split a pair of home nonconference games.

First, SMU lost a back-and-forth bout with the Eagles.

Saint Mary’s won the first set 25-18, but UWL evened things with a 25-14 win in set two. SMU jumped ahead again with a 25-19 win in set three, but the Eagles won the final two sets 25-16 and 15-10 to clinch the match.

SMU rebounded with a sweep against the Norse, winning 25-16, 25-16, 25-15.

Senior Ciarra McNally, a Lewiston-Altura alum, led the Cardinals in both games combined with 27 kills, also adding 17 digs.